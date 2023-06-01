Mel’s Amish Connection is bringing chairs, gliders, rockers and more from an unincorporated community in New Jersey to Cumberland County.
Mel’s Amish Connection, owned by Mel Scovill, has been in business for 10 years in Mays Landing, NJ, selling indoor and outdoor furniture — all made by people from the Amish community using recycled poly lumber.
Scovill personally researches to find the best designs and pricing from manufacturers for poly wood furniture.
The furniture is not only comfortable and long-lasting, but it is also eco-friendly.
Scovill and his wife, Kathy, recently moved to Crossville to “semi-retire” after falling in love with the city while vacationing in Fairfield Glade.
In their new home, they set up shop to continue selling his poly lumber furniture.
To stand out among local competition, Scovill said he wants to try to keep a large inventory on hand at all times.
Mel’s Amish Connection is at 4929 Peavine Rd, in Suite 105, and is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
