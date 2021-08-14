Crossville’s Amanda Houston was recently elected secretary of the Tennessee Society of CPAs Upper Cumberland Chapter for 2021-’22.
Other newly elected officers include President Carol Abney of Abney CPA PLLC; Vice President Mark McCowan of Wilson Bank and Trust; and Treasurer Gina Heupel of Companion CPA Group, PC.
The Upper Cumberland Chapter of TSCPA includes more than 270 members over a 14 county-region.
Founded in 1904, the Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants is the professional association of CPAs in Tennessee, with more than 10,000 members statewide.
The organization’s mission is to enhance the success of members through service, support and advocacy.
