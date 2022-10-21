Hospice of Cumberland County is a Hospice Honors recipient for 2022.
Hospice Honors is a landmark compilation of hospices providing the best patient and caregiver experience.
The prestigious annual review recognizes hospices that continuously provide the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.
“It’s because of our wonderful nursing staff that we have received this award this year,” said Ginny Dyer, executive director of Hospice of Cumberland County. “They work very hard for our patients and families, and we are very proud of their hard work.”
