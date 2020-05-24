National Nurses Week, an annual observance that honors the role that nurses play in health care, was May 6-12.
As the frontline of a world health crisis, nursing professionals need the public’s support now more than ever.
Their skill and commitment during the coronavirus pandemic make a difference every day. This year their honor is especially poignant.
Nowhere is this more evident than in the care that Hilltoppers Inc. nurses and Direct Support professionals provide for developmentally disabled patients every day.
Hilltoppers nurses are part of a specialty in need of tolerant employees who can provide sensitive care and patiently keep up with the various challenges that are unique to clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Working with developmentally disabled adults is a specialty in and of itself. Their empathy for the people they care for is as important as the actual health care.
“I am so proud to honor all the nurses at here at Hilltoppers Inc. in Crossville,” said Dana Evans, director of nursing.
Evans said they are dedicated to giving exceptional care and compassion to adults with intellectual disability. Their skills and talents are greatly appreciated and desperately needed during these uncertain times.
“As nurses, we stand united in helping do our part to end this global healthcare crisis,” she added. “Nurses and DSPs who work in service homes aren’t able to shelter in their own homes to combat and contain the coronavirus; their battle is all day, every day, in someone else’s home.”
Betsy Shelton, a Hilltoppers licensed practical nurse, cares for four disabled people in the Harrison Residence, a men’s group home in Crossville.
Residents are guided and supervised by nine full-time nurses and DSPs who provide 24-hour care. Shelton’s role is to keep individuals with developmental disabilities safe, healthy and happy all day, every day.
She provides support and training for basic daily activities such as proper eating, bathing, personal hygiene and recreation. She even learned sign language to communicate with a deaf resident.
“This job can be one of the most difficult, sometimes underpaid and under-acknowledged, in health care,” Evans said, “and yet it is vital to the support of disabled people.”
Shelton has been a nurse with Hilltoppers for six years. Her clients have become like brothers to her.
COVID-19 has required her to come up with even more creative ways to keep residents content and healthy. The pandemic has placed additional responsibilities on her and other support staff who do this work.
“Our clients are used to getting out and doing things,” Shelton said. “It’s hard to stay at home all day and some days are harder than others. We do our best to keep them healthy and active, given the restrictions put upon us by the pandemic.”
Hilltoppers Inc. usually encourages and promotes visitors and community involvement. Right now, visitors — and even family members — are not permitted inside. Clients living there must remain there.
“We go outside on the porch to get fresh air, but no one leaves the vicinity,” Shelton said.
DSPs and nurses who work at the home are on 12-hour shifts and wear masks while on duty.
“We want to take every precaution to keep our people safe,” Shelton said. “We’ve had to educate ourselves and be diligent about cleaning. We have to protect and take care of each other.”
Hilltoppers nurses and direct support professionals are holistic in their approach to healthcare, treating the person of the person served. They learn all about the people they care for and ensure that the individual care provided is exactly as it is described in the individual’s plans; all the while learning of the little unique things about the person that can’t always be described in a written plan.
It takes a patient and knowledgeable person to work with said individuals. Hilltoppers clients seem to sense what is in the heart of the person working with them. They respond best to gentleness and kindness. Hilltoppers nurses provide for more than the health of clients; they remain advocates for them.
Currently, one of the biggest struggles the DSPs are facing is fighting boredom. Before the pandemic, residents were used to going out every day, many to their employment site, activities in the community, and to the Hilltoppers Inc. Day Center, which has temporarily closed due to the pandemic.
The day center is the hub of activity for most Hilltoppers clients. The center, which offers a menagerie of indoor and outdoor activities every weekday has been empty of clients since Gov. Bill Lee’s shelter-at-home order. Staff is still hard at work there; completing regulatory paperwork and added documentation, and planning for future activities but clients are staying home, the safest place for them right now.
“I miss going to the day center to see my friends and play pool,” said Jim Dwyer, a Hilltoppers client who lives at home with his sister. “I want to go back. It’s more fun at the day center than at home.”
Fighting boredom isn’t the only issue that DSPs have had to battle with. Shelter-at-home restrictions exacerbate other problems—mood swings, fear and increased aggression.
Processing emotion is more difficult for a developmentally disabled person, and nurses and DSPs are fighting to protect clients from the residual effects of the shelter-at-home orders. They do their best to reassure residents who miss their family members and who feel even more disconnected than the rest of us.
They do their best to create fun home activities and distractions. Board games, puzzles, and movies are daily activities that have become the norm.
“These are people whose whole life and sense of well-being rely on routine, a routine that has just been shattered” said Charity Browning, house manager of the women’s group home. “A disrupted routine can be difficult for anyone, but particularly on the developmentally disabled.”
“These patients may have difficulty expressing how they are feeling,” she added. “They may not be able to tell us that they have a headache. We talk about the coronavirus, about social distancing, about the importance of good hygiene, and how we need to stay home to stay safe.
“We encourage family members to call and reassure them that everything is OK. And everyone is looking forward to going out again in the community, to getting back to work and to attending the day center and be with our friends.”
The pandemic will soon be over and the country will hopefully be back to a better normal. In the meantime Hilltoppers Inc. administrators want everyone to know how much the DSPs and LPNs mean to the agency.
“They are the backbone of support services,” said Hilltoppers Executive Director Jeanene Houston. “They love, care and nurture those we support. They wipe tears and make smiles happen. They are essential to the health of our clients and the quality of services at our agency.”
Hilltoppers, Inc. employs more than 120 direct support professionals. Many are nurses who provide round-the-clock caregiving.
Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Brad Turner called these professionals heroes.
“A hero is a person whose intent is making life better for someone who may not be able to do that for themselves” he said.
COVID-19 has certainly shaken up lives, and in so many cases, brought out the best in the community.
Heroes are everywhere and readily demonstrated every day at Hilltoppers Inc.
