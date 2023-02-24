Jeff Dyer saw a need in the community — a better way to connect potential clients with home service providers.
“I kept seeing people posting, ‘Hey, does anybody know a roofer?’ ‘Hey, does anybody know a plumber?’ It just kept going, whether they had lived here for a long time or just moved here,” Dyer said. “I thought, people are really struggling to find solutions for needs at their home.”
He developed a plan for an online marketplace that would serve the rural Upper Cumberland region and provide easy access to potential clients.
“The idea was to let these service companies list their business so the end users had one place to go,” he said.
Other platforms either didn’t serve the rural area or they required a lot of information from users before granting access to business listings.
That didn’t make much sense to Dyer, who has spent his career in marketing and advertising, first in the Yellow Pages directory and later with TAP Publishing, with a focus on digital solutions.
At one time, the Yellow Pages was the go-to resource for people looking for services, Dyer noted.
“That was Google,” he said.
But things aren’t as simple in a digital world. If a business doesn’t have a digital presence, it’s harder for potential clients to find them. Handylinx helps solve that problem.
“Our platform is built specifically to connect and help consumers find local solutions,” Dyer said.
Handylinx.com launched in 2020 and continues to grow, both in the number of listings and in the number of users.
Users can leave reviews for businesses they’ve used, which can assist future consumers, as well.
Dyer said the site is on its third iteration, having expanded in 2022 to serve a larger area — from Nashville east to the North Carolina border — and a larger number of businesses. The site has more than 10,000 listings.
It helps by not only offering businesses a place to list their services and their service area, but helps give small businesses a digital footprint.
“There’s a lot of businesses with no website, no way to find them with a Google search,” Dyer said.
That’s a problem as consumers turn online to find services and goods they need.
“There’s just no way for them to show up,” Dyer said of businesses with no digital presence.
Handylinx.com offers free, basic listings and flat-rate packages for enhances. Dyer and his staff can also assist with setting up a profile.
“That helps them connect with people looking for solutions,” he said.
As Handylinx began to grow, Dyer heard from consumers. Not only did they need the connections for home service providers, but they were looking for other services to — a doctor, an account, a lawyer. The site expanded in 2022 to include medical providers and professional services providers.
With the start of the new year, Dyer also launched Leadline Marketing, a digital marketing company that works with small and medium-size businesses on digital marketing plans to help all businesses build a digital presence.
“If they’re not an exact fit for our marketplace, but they still need help creating a digital presence, we can provide those services,” Dyer said. “We try to simplify that solution and reach goals to maximize value and return on investment.”
No matter what size the business or how much help they need, Dyer said his staff is there to help. He plans to open an office in Crossville in January to provide in-person assistance.
“You don’t have to be digital savvy,” he said. “Just come by and say you need some help.”
That goes for businesses and end users, he said.
“From the smallest business that’s just getting started all the way to us working with major corporations on an entire suite of digital solutions — the capabilities are 100% digital marketing solutions,” Dyer said, noting that the business does not handle newspaper, radio or television advertising.
The new office will be at 137 O’Brien Dr.
To learn more about HandyLinx or Leadline Marketing, contact Dyer at jeff.dyer@handylinx.com or at 931-240-4147.
Or, visit the websites at handylinx.com and leadlinemarketing.com.
