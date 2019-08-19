What began as a vision more than 30 years ago to serve the area and people where Dr. Larry E. Patterson called home to build a sustainable eye care center offering state of the art equipment, a staff of quality trained professionals and the latest advances in the industry has come together over the past year.
Eye Centers of Tennessee, based in Crossville, recently announced an expansion of the group’s Cookeville location for a new facility that will combine two locations into one.
It will also continue building its brand that is synonymous with state-of-the-art eye care.
“It’s exciting to see what began as an idea more than 30 years ago become a reality," said Dr. Larry Patterson, medical director at Eye Centers of Tennessee. "This continued growth enables us to expand our mission and provide the highest quality healthcare to more people across the Upper Cumberland."
“In the past year the expansion has all been coming together. We provide world class health care with the latest technology, state of the art equipment and computer systems, trained staff with the latest procedures and offer it here in Crossville and in the Upper Cumberland area,” said Ray Mays, the practice’s chief executive officer of Eye Centers of Tennessee. “Our interests are what our customer’s interests are. We have patients that are sent here from all over the country. We’re here for them and we treat them all with care and respect.”
Eye Centers of Tennessee services include eye exams, laser vision correction, cataract surgery, eye disease treatment, cosmetic treatments, glaucoma treatment, hearing loss and allergy treatment.
Mays said there are currently 107 employees and in 2018 the company gave $150,000 in donations and saw 40,000 patients.
The numbers continue to expand.
“We are currently seeing around 1,000 patients per month with a total patient count of 157,000,” he said.
Mays said, “We’re all like a family. We know our patients. They’re not just a number. We are not automated with reminders. All communication is with a live person. A live contact. It’s not through a call center. It’s all done here. We’re not a part of a Wall St. health-care buyout. We’re still here, locally owned and invested in our patients.”
The patients come first.
Mays said it’s imperative patients are greeted and seen on time and not just left sitting in a waiting room.
“We have worked on a system to get our patients in and out within an hour for a regular exam,” he said.
He said the staff is all connected and works together well.
“We work day-to-day together and are part of a team. The doctors and all of the staff,” Mays said. “Our mission priority is to care for the patients first.”
Mays explained the staff at each location knows their own patients and each has it’s own personality based on their own community.
“Their care decisions are made there. The billing, scheduling and main server are here in Crossville, which is a hub,” he said.
The company has expanded in the Upper Cumberland region with additional offices in Cookeville, Livingston, Byrdstown, Jamestown and McMinville.
Mays said the Cookeville facility should be complete within eight months. Work on the Sparta office should begin in the spring.
Eye Centers of Tennessee supports a host of civic organizations, including the Rotary Club, Lions Club, Chambers of Commerce and several youth sports programs.
“We’re happy with where we are. We have a great team of doctors … the future is going to be more of the same. We’re in tune with the national health care debate and the challenge is going to be meeting the needs of the baby boomers and the demand for services and we will continue to meet the challenge,” Mays said.
For more information about Eye Centers of Tennessee, visit www.Eye Centers of Tennessee.com.
