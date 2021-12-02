Real estate buyers and sellers faced a challenging year with rising home prices and multiple offer situations in many markets.
Professional real estate agents worked diligently to guide clients through the process, ever mindful of the additional challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to show property and close transactions in a safe and responsible manner.
EXIT Realty Corp. International recently recognized three innovative, hard-working sales representatives with EXIT Rocky Top Realty in Crossville for outstanding achievement during a special awards presentation broadcast throughout the U.S. and Canada.
The awards were given for the July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021 production year.
Lori Buck was honored with the Silver Award in recognition of closing between 50-74 real estate transaction sides.
Buck was also inducted into the prestigious Sapphire Circle in recognition of closing 250 real estate transaction sides during one’s career with EXIT.
Jami Sweet and Heather Cowart were honored with the Bronze Award. Each was honored in recognition of closing between 25-45 real estate transaction sides.
“Real estate markets are cyclical and those professionals who can pivot to represent their clients’ changing needs regardless of the market will thrive,” said Tami Bonnell, co-chair, EXIT Realty Corp. International. “It’s because of the dedicated service our agents provide to their clients that EXIT has continued to expand across both the U.S. and Canada. We are proud of their accomplishments and extend our congratulations and best wishes for their continued success.”
With offices across North America, EXIT Realty has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. A portion of every transaction fee is applied to its charitable fund. To date, more than $6 million has been allocated to charity. Visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.