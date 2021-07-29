Life Care Center of Crossville is welcoming a new director of nursing, Brian Edwards, and director of rehabilitation services, B.J. Grayson.
Edwards, a registered nurse, comes to the skilled nursing and rehab center from Cumberland Medical Center, where he served as an intensive care RN for two years.
He has been a nurse for six years, including four years of experience in skilled nursing care.
He earned his RN from Roane State Community College. He is certified in advanced cardiovascular life support and pediatric advanced life support.
“I enjoy working with the team at Life Care Center of Crossville,” said Edwards. “We function as a family here.”
He added, “I am team-oriented and focused on team-building and really enjoy long-term and skilled patient care.”
Edwards lives in Crossville and is the father of four boys.
Grayson, the new director of rehabilitation, most recently worked as an occupational therapist at a small rehab facility in north Alabama.
He previously served as an occupational therapist at Life Care Center of Hixson, TN.
He has been a therapist for four years and earned a doctorate in occupational therapy from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
He is also a certified stroke rehab specialist.
“I’m enjoying my time here and appreciate working in a facility that treats everyone like family,” said Grayson. “Everyone here has a genuine interest in helping the residents, which is top priority, and also building relationships with each other, which makes it a positive, uplifting environment.”
Grayson added, “I enjoy working with the geriatric population because I love to hear their life stories and the things they have seen in their lives while also helping them improve their abilities functionally. My greatest moments in my career have been seeing a resident come into the facility needing a lot of assistance physically and then seeing them walk out of the facility independently.”
Life Care Center of Crossville, at 80 Justice St., is one of 27 rehabilitation and skilled nursing centers in Tennessee managed by Life Care Centers of America.
Founded in 1976, Life Care is a nationwide health care company.
With headquarters in Cleveland, TN, Life Care manages more than 200 nursing, post-acute and Alzheimer’s centers in 28 states.
Visit lcca.com for more information about Life Care.
