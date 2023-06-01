The Dana Charitable Foundation recently supported the United Fund with a donation of $5,850, representing Dana’s commitment to the United Fund and the community.
Dana Crossville, their employees and the Dana Charitable Foundation have been supporting the United Fund for close to 30 years. Through the United Fund, Dana Crossville is living out their motto “Driving Positive action for our planet and its people.”
Holly Neal, United Fund executive director, said, “The United Fund and our 30 plus local partner agencies will invest this generous donation into our community by turning every dollar into three meals provided by local food pantries; free after-school activities; prevention education about Domestic Violence, Drug Abuse and bullying; services for people experiencing mental illness; homelessness; the elderly; and those with developmental disabilities.
“In essence, Dana’s generosity is felt throughout Cumberland County, making a positive impact for change.”
Learn more about the United Fund at www.cumberlandunitedfund.org.
