On hand for a check presentation from the Dana Charitable Foundation to the United Fund of Cumberland County are, from left, Jon Leonard, Jeremy Brewer, Plant Manager Donna Torrelli, Human Resources Manager Maggi Webb, Debbie Whittaker, Yvonne Lawson and Charity Browning; and back row, Carl Deck, Ben Reed, Bill Cress, Stephanie Hodge, Yvette Harrington and Margaret McCord.