Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new Crossville store at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.
The store at 145 Highland Square is the 37th Harbor Freight Tools store in Tennessee. It brings an estimated 25-30 new jobs to the community.
“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Crossville and all of Cumberland County,” said Tony Frisa, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done.”
Store hours will be from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
It stock includes a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment and hand tools.
Harbor Freight recognizes that its people are key to its success and is committed to being a great place to work in any industry. It was recognized by Forbes Magazine in 2021 as one of the top 20 large employers in all of retail, one of the top employers in terms of diversity, one of the top employers for women and one of the country’s top employers for veterans.
Diversityjobs.com has also recognized the company as a top employer for its commitment to diversity and inclusion.
As a safety protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic, all Harbor Freight stores have implemented more frequent cleaning and are following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.
Any individual who has any COVID-19 symptoms is asked to shop at www.harborfreight.com rather than in the stores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.