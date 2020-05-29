Officials with domestic tile manufacturer Crossville Inc. said the company recycled almost 8 million pounds of fired porcelain in 2019, bringing the company’s cumulative recycling total to nearly 134 million pounds since the 2009 launch of the Tile Take-Back program and subsequent TOTO USA recycling partnership.
These recycling initiatives are based on the company’s proprietary process for recycling fired porcelain products, including post-consumer materials. Through Tile Take-Back, Crossville is able to recycle previously installed tile collected from its distribution network, as well as scraps that result from tile cutting during installation, sizing or sample creation.
Through its TOTO partnership, Crossville receives preconsumer-fired porcelain toilets that do not meet quality standards. Prior to the partnership, these cast-offs were sent to landfills for disposal, but now they are recycled for use in manufacturing new tile.
All 134 million cumulative pounds of the recycled material Crossville has diverted from landfills have been or will be introduced into the tile production process. This use of recycled material during manufacturing results in Crossville maintaining its status as a net consumer of waste for an eighth consecutive year. Net waste consumption is achieved by using more waste than is created during production.
Here’s the break-out of Crossville’s total of 7,951,271 pounds of fired porcelain recycled in 2019:
• 4,560,984 pounds fired scrap product at the company’s plant
• 3,261,860 pounds of TOTO’s scrap porcelain
• 128,427 pounds of post-consumer waste from the Tile Take-Back program
Additionally, Crossville removed 2,323,046 pounds of filtrate solids from dirty water and recycled back into tile production.
Tile Take-Back and the TOTO USA partnership are two of many sustainable practices Crossville maintains companywide. Visit https://www.crossvilleinc.com/Resources/Sustainability for more about all of Crossville’s sustainability practices.
The Tile Take-Back program is Crossville’s answer to the major environmental problem facing the tile industry today: the recycling of fired tile. Because this program is so beneficial throughout the industry, Crossville openly accepts post-consumer tile from other brands as well as projects not originating from Crossville.
In 2011, Crossville launched a partnership with sanitaryware manufacturer TOTO USA to receive and recycle that company’s fired porcelain refuse. Today, there is recycled content in every square foot of porcelain tile produced by Crossville because of the harvested material from TOTO, reducing the need for raw materials for tile production.
Founded in 1986, Crossville Inc. is a U.S.-owned and operated manufacturer of award-winning tile collections for residential and contract applications with headquarters and manufacturing facilities based in Crossville.
Crossville Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Curran Group, a privately held holding company renowned for its core values of family, respect, partnership, integrity, and improvement.
An industry innovator, Crossville is the first U.S. tile manufacturer to achieve:
• production of large format tile on site,
• manufacturing of tile with certified recycled content,
• development the Tile Take-Back Program for recycling fired porcelain tile,
• attaining of certification for waste recycling programs,
• earning of Tile Council of North America’s Green Squared certification for all of its U.S.-produced tile lines,
• distribution of a complete line of large format porcelain tile panels, and
• designation as a net consumer of waste in the domestic tile industry.
Visit crossvilleinc.com for more.
