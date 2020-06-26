The Piequet and Anderson families moved to Cumberland County last year looking for a slice of scenic beauty and a place to launch their next craft beer venture.
They found it on the banks of Daddy’s Creek in southern Cumberland County. The craft beer brewery and tap room opens its doors this weekend.
“The view is unbeatable,” said Eric Anderson.
Cliff and Renee Piequet spent 16 years near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, crafting beer and bottling it for residents, expatriates and tourists. They moved back to Arizona.
Rashaell and Eric Anderson had recently visited Tennessee. Eric’s job in trucking brought him to Cookeville often, and the family enjoyed their trip.
“We kicked ideas around and decided to look for property with
a barn to put this together,” Cliff said.
They found the 75-acre farm 11750 Hwy. 127 S.
“Deer wander around,” Cliff said. “It’s really nice.”
They’ve seen a variety of cranes, geese and hawks.
“Everyone has been so welcoming and kind,” said Rashaell.
They transformed a pole barn into their brew house and tap room, reclaiming wood from barns in the area and hand-crafting much of the interior. It offers a rustic vibe with modern convenience, including televisions for watching sports.
The outdoor seating will also offer a great spot for local music on occasion.
Throughout the process the group says they were met with encouragement from local residents to area craft breweries
“Everyone we’ve talked to, they’re clamoring for us to open,” Cliff said. “We anticipate a good response.”
Brewing has been a Piequet family tradition for more than 130 years. A news clipping from the Aug. 13, 1866, Stockton, CA, Daily Independent newspaper references a lager produced by Cliff’s great-grandfather being served at a local restaurant.
The brewery will offer six varieties of craft beer.
“We want to appeal across the spectrum,” Cliff said.
Varieties include Daddy’s Creek IPA, O’l Red Amber, Plateau Porter, Gold Rush Creme, Tennessee Pale and Alpine Wheat. They also plan to offer special varieties rotating seasonally, such as Pumpkin Harvest Gold, Razzleberry Wheat and Christmas City Ale.
They source as much of the ingredients from the local region as possible.
“It’s all grain,” Cliff explained.
They store the grain on a loft above the beer cooler. They have to grind it fresh for each batch. They have 100-gallon fermenters until it turns to beer. Then, the brew is kegged and stored.
They will offer beer by the pint or growler fills. They’ll also have a variety of T-shirts, hats and other merchandise, as well.
The tap room will also serve locally sourced meat, by the pound or sandwiches. The meat is coming from H&R Slaughter in Cumberland County. The grass-fed beef will be smoked onsite in Texas barbecue style, with brisket, pulled pork and ribs available. Sandwiches will be served with coleslaw, fried onion, a pretzel bun and choice of barbecue sauce.
“We want to serve the community with the best beer that we can make and the best barbecue we can make, with a place people can go enjoy a nice day,” Eric said.
Creekside Brewing Co. will open Friday, with regular hours of Wednesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Food will be available while it lasts.
For more information, visit creeksidebrewingcompany.com.
Heather Mullinix may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.