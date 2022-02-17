Andrew Ingram is a professional mountain bike rider and owner of a cycling shop in Crossville.
He’s climbing another mountain by designing a bike that reflects his mechanical and riding expertise.
Ingram owns Hurricane Cycling on Main Street. He opened the store in 2019 after working out of a steel shed in his backyard for three years. Ingram has one employee for much of the year and three in summer.
The energetic 29–year-old will compete in a summer pro mountain bike series for the second year. Starting at the top of a ski resort, riders head downhill at speeds of 30 to 40 mph and negotiate 30- to 40-foot jumps during the three- to five-minute races.
“It’s akin to motocross,” Ingram said. “The whole atmosphere of action sports brings in an unbelievable crowd. The whole race scene feels like family. It’s an experience. I enjoy doing it.”
Ingram’s incursion into bike design was prompted by knowing what feels good, understanding marketing and speeding up the supply chain.
Relying on a background in industrial engineering, along with input from the cycling community, Ingram, within a year, designed the Storm mountain bike.
He submitted his design, artwork and specs to a manufacturer, which, according to Ingram, brought it to life.
The Storm features 29-inch wheels, entry level mountain bike disc brakes, wide tires for better grip and a central frame design that allows an individual to grow as he becomes more adept as a rider.
Priced at $600, the Storm offers more for the money and a better ride than comparably priced bikes, Ingram said. Its design, he added, allows it to “follow” the rider along as they improve their skills. There’s also a lifetime warranty on the frame, “no questions asked.”
Several people have ordered the Storm and are awaiting delivery. Ingram said they should arrive in February. It takes about a year for a bike to be delivered, according to its designer.
Angelo Leone ordered a Storm two weeks ago and eagerly awaits its arrival.
“Everything checked out,” said the Cookeville resident, who took the prototype at Ingram’s store for a test ride. “It’s the proper size, has nice, big tires and modern geometry.”
Leone, who’s done a fair amount of mountain bike riding, said the Storm is something he can ride in the neighborhood with his 6-year-old son or “pop off” to the trail.There’s also the quick turnaround on delivery.
“Some shops are quoting a year on delivery,” Leone said. “For me, it’s a one month wait time.”
Ingram said he loves bikes, remarking they’ve been his whole thing. Not surprisingly, he and the Storm are in close tandem.
“The Storm is my creation,” Ingram said. “It’s a high quality bike that can compete with everyone else and offers greater agility. I believe it’s the best value product I know of.”
Ingram isn’t sitting on his saddle. He wants to distribute Storm bikes in Crossville and sell them online. He said he’s also striving to open cycling stores around the world.
For the moment, he’ll settle for taking the local area by Storm.
For further information, go to ridestorm.bike.
