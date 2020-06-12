Covenant Health President and CEO Jim VanderSteeg visited Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville recently to tour the hospital and thank the hospital staff for their hard work and dedication throughout the COVID-19 health crisis.
CMC is the only Covenant Health facility with an in-house laundry, and that has proved to be a benefit to the hospital throughout the pandemic as they have been able to launder personal protective equipment.
