Comfort Keepers offers quality in-home care to seniors, helping them remain in their home.
Founded in 1998 by a home health aide to provide more than in-home medical care, Comfort Keepers now encompasses locally and independently owned offices worldwide.
The Cumberland County Comfort Keepers welcomed Garrett Sullivan as the new owner in May.
“We plan to grow,” Sullivan said. “We will be servicing all of Crossville and the surrounding towns and areas, bringing quality care to our trusted clients.”
Comfort Keepers offers personal care, companionship, and 24/7 live-in assistance.
Sullivan said the business had recently increased caregiver pay to encourage a better team for clients.
A new scheduling system has also been put in place to allow a smoother scheduling process.
“We are a team,” Sullivan said. “Our office team works in conjunction with our caregiving team to ensure mutual respect while keeping our clients’ best interest in mind.”
Sullivan said he wants to see Comfort Keepers be the leading and most trusted home-care business in the area.
He plans to achieve that goal by instilling trust and “doing the right thing.”
While the office is at 80 Miller Ave., Crossville, Comfort Keepers serves Fairfield Glade, Cookeville, and all surrounding areas.
“We are a team and here to give our clients the best experience possible,” Sullivan said.
Contact Comfort Keepers at 931-484-9000 or visit comfortkeepers.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.