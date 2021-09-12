The Cumberland County Solid Waste Department has been recognized as the Government Recycler of the Year by the Tennessee Recycling Coalition.
The awards program recognizes individuals, organizations, schools and businesses in Tennessee that have demonstrated a commitment and outstanding achievements to waste prevention and recycling.
Cumberland County has offered a recycling program for more than 20 years, diverting more than 3,000 tons a year from landfills. The county partners with e-cyclers from Knoxville to recycle more than 25 tons of electronic waste each year.
Following the mantra of reduce, reuse, recycle, the solid waste department uses used motor oil for heating at the recycling center.
The county educates residents on how to recycle wire fencing, clothing, fluorescent light bulbs, latex paint, wood pallets, televisions and glass. The county also partners with an industrial cylinder recycling company to collect and recycle propane cylinders correctly.
The department also won first place for its educational display at the Cumberland County Fair. The booth highlighted items that can be recycled, like bottles, cans and cardboard, and things that cannot be recycled, like egg cartons and some types of plastic containers.
Carrie Smith oversees litter prevention and education for the Cumberland County Solid Waste Department. To learn more about recycling and other topics, contact her at 931-484-9328.
