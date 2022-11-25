For Co-op Day of Service, local VEC employees served their community on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Crossville Mission Bible Training Center. The center is a discipleship-training program that is dedicated to helping those with life-controlling issues by teaching them the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Employees took food to those at the center and donated over $500 for the cause.
“It was food for our soul,” said VEC Crossville employees, “and we were tremendously blessed. We are looking forward to doing this again soon.”
In addition, Crossville Service Area Manager Kevin Hembree led the evening worship service.
The Crossville Mission Bible Training Center said, “Thank you for funding us, feeding us, and fellowshipping with us! We so appreciate your labor of love and investment in the lives of the men and women here at CMBTC! But the true food was the word from John 21 brought by our brother and mentor, Kevin Hembree.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.