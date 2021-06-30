Cumberland Medical Center, a member of Covenant Health, was the only hospital in the Upper Cumberland region to be included in a list of U.S. hospitals with the lowest rates of catheter-associated urinary tract infections.
Fifteen hospitals in Tennessee were among 332 hospitals nationwide to achieve this quality measure in patient care.
Becker’s Hospital Review, a publication for hospital leaders that focuses on the latest healthcare news, listed “332 hospitals with the nation’s lowest CAUTI rates” in a recent issue.
The article noted that hospitals on the list had zero catheter-associated UTIs during the 2019 data collection period.
“This is an exceptional accomplishment. I’m very proud of our team for all of their diligent work to ensure patients receive high-quality healthcare,” said CMC Chief Administrative Officer David Bunch.
“Covenant Health has a systemwide emphasis on patient safety and consistently delivering the highest quality care,” Bunch continued. “Our pledge is to put patients first and strive for excellence in all that we do.”
Reducing catheter-associated UTI rates is a key measure in quality health care because complications related to catheter use can increase a patient’s likelihood to experience discomfort, infection and possibly an increased length of hospital stay.
Teamwork in nursing is essential to reducing and preventing catheter-associated urinary tract infections, along with a proactive approach to monitoring appropriate use, insertion, maintenance and timely removal of catheters.
In addition to the newest Becker’s list, CMC was recognized in 2020 by Newsweek Magazine as one of four Best Maternity Hospitals in Tennessee.
In 2019, The Leapfrog Group, a health care quality organization, named CMC the state’s only Top Rural Hospital for performance in quality and patient safety.
Cumberland Medical Center has cared for the residents of the Cumberland Plateau since 1950.
Now part of Covenant Health, the region’s top performing health care network, Cumberland Medical Center offers more medical services and physicians than ever before.
Hospital services include breast care, cancer, cardiac, critical care, diabetes, emergency, endoscopy, imaging, maternity, orthopedics, physical therapy, surgery, sleep, and wound healing.
Visit CMChealthcare.org for more information.
Covenant Health is a community-owned health system providing comprehensive services in Tennessee. The health system includes 10 hospitals; outpatient services and clinics; specialized behavioral, oncology and rehabilitation services; home care, physician practices and community programs.
With more than 10,000 employees, affiliated physicians and volunteers, Covenant Health is the Knoxville area’s largest employer and has been named six times by Forbes as a Best Employer.
Go to CovenantHealth.com for more details.
