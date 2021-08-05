A 60th birthday can be traumatic for some, a reminder that the senior years have arrived with all the challenges they entail.
For the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce, however, the big “six-oh” was a time to celebrate the group’s growth with an impressive guest list that include elected officials and members of the business community.
The event was held Thursday afternoon, July 22, at the Crossville Depot. It featured food, drink and, of course, a birthday cake.
Among those in attendance was Ethan Hadley, director of the Chamber for the past 19 months.
He attributes the group’s longevity and growth to consistent leadership that started with its first director, Beth Alexander.
“She grew the organization for 33-plus years,” Hadley said. “She deserves recognition.”
Randy Graham, CEO of First National Bank of Tennessee and former Chamber board chair, said Hadley likewise deserves recognition.
“There’s been a 15% growth rate in membership since Ethan took over,” said Graham, noting the Chamber has some 400 members.
“We’re on the cusp of significant growth,” Graham said. “New businesses come here because it’s beautiful, lower operating costs and you’re within a day’s reach of 70% of the country’s population.”
Gatherings such as the anniversary celebration help create a sense of community and help businesses connect with other businesses and elected officials, according to Graham.
Sharing that philosophy is Chamber board chair-elect Sonya Rimmer, whose friendly manner served her well as she walked among the attendees and reflects a community where businesses feel right at home.
“We sell quality of life and how friendly the people are,” she said. “People like small-town values. They like to have a slower pace.”
Rimmer said local government provides the Chamber with a lot of support.
“We couldn’t survive without our county and city government,” she said. “It’s very much a group effort.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.