The Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce kicked off its 2023 Leadership Cumberland Program with a class of 17 members.
Individuals selected for the program are: Haley Dillard-Music, First National Bank; Vanessa Petty, Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity; Caleb Johnson, SmallBiz Staffing; Pat Nagy, Kids on the Rise; Bailey Woods, Jeff Woods Construction; Nancy Zambell, Tennessee Mountains Realty Group; Lacy Harnage, Clyde M. York 4-H Center; Dina Jackson, Roane State Foundation; Jay Patel, Good Times Wine Spirits and Brew LLC; Rand McFarlin, NDY Design Studio; Mark Smith, CoLinx; Randy Davis, Cumberland Medical Center; Tyler Eaton, SmartBank; Terri Hammonss, Plateau Group; and Stefanie Pigeon, Affiliated Associates. Not pictured are Tommy Brown with Ben Lomand Connect and Rick Parmer with Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
This seven-month program is designed to expose participants to important issues and opportunities within the community. One-day sessions are held monthly from February through July.
Topics include local and state government, education, health care, tourism, industry, agriculture, community history and heritage, and public relations. Topics are presented by local leaders with expertise in these areas. The community serves as a classroom with round-table discussions and location visits.
Leadership Cumberland is designed to single out individuals motivated to become the community’s future leaders and those already serving in leadership roles.
Contact the Chamber at 931-484-8444 for more information.
