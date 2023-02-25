The Leadership Cumberland County Class of 2023 includes Haley Dillard-Music, First National Bank; Melanie Graham, Chamber; Vanessa Petty, Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity; Caleb Johnson, SmallBiz Staffing; Pat Nagy, Kids on the Rise; Bailey Woods, Jeff Woods Construction; Nancy Zambell, Tennessee Mountains Realty Group; Lacy Harnage, Clyde M. York 4-H Center; Dina Jackson, Roane State Foundation; Jay Patel, Good Times Wine Spirits and Brew LLC; Rand McFarlin, NDY Design Studio; Mark Smith, CoLinx; Randy Davis, Cumberland Medical Center; Tyler Eaton, SmartBank; Terri Hammonss, Plateau Group; and Stefanie Pigeon, Affiliated Associates. Not pictured are Tommy Brown with Ben Lomand Connect and Rick Parmer with Tennessee College of Applied Technology.