The Cumberland Business Incubator is offering several business-focused workshops and classes.
QuickBooks Online Basices
This two-session class is set Aug. 15 and 16, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Learn about chart of accounts, financial reports, banking, invoices, payments, sales and A/R reports, bill and bill payments, mileage and contractors. WORC Grant funds may be available to pay for the class. Call the CBI to inquire. $550
Medicare Educational Workshop
Offered Aug. 17, 6-7:30 p.m., this session covers everything you need to know about Medicare, including various plans, verifying if your doctor accepts the plan and calculating your annual prescription costs. Free
Real Estate Training: Pre-License and New Affiliates Course
Individuals interested in becoming a licensed real estate agent in the state of Tennessee can register for this course series. Both courses are required to take the Tennessee state exam and obtain a real estate license. The pre-license course is offered 4:30-10 a.m. Aug. 21-24 and Aug. 28-31. The new affiliate course is offered Sept. 11-14. The class fee covers textbook and both courses. WORC Grant funding may be available. Call the CBI to inquire. $525
All classes are held at the CBI, 2569 Cook Rd. For more information, contact the CBI at 931-456-4910 or visit cbimakerspace.com/cbi.
