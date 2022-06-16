Buc-ee’s, home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will debut its newest travel center in Crossville on Monday, June 27.
Doors will open to the public at 6 a.m., and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 11 a.m. Crossville Mayor James Mayberry, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster and others will attend the ceremony.
At 2045 Genesis Rd., Buc-ee’s Crossville offers the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for nearly 40 years.
Buc-ee’s Crossville marks the first Buc-ee’s travel center in Tennessee. Buc-ee’s has one other store currently under construction in the state, located in Sevierville.
Founded in 1982, Buc-ee’s now has 35 stores across Texas, including the world’s largest convenience store.
Buc-ee’s began its multi-state expansion in 2019, and has since opened two travel centers in Alabama, two in Florida, and two in Georgia.
Buc-ee’s recently opened its first stores in Kentucky and South Carolina as well, and broke ground on its first Colorado location in June.
Buc-ee’s Crossville occupies more than 53,400 square feet and offers 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go.
Buc-ee’s favorites, including Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries, are all available in the store as well.
“Crossville is in the heart of such a beautiful community, located just about halfway between Nashville and Knoxville,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s.
“Whether folks are headed to Music City, the Great Smoky Mountains, or beyond, Buc-ee’s Crossville will now provide a delicious, safe, and fun place to stop. There’s never been a better time to be in Tennessee.”
Buc-ee’s Crossville will bring 175 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.
Founded in 1982, Buc-ee’s now has 35 stores across Texas, including the world’s largest convenience store, as well as eight locations in other states.
Buc-ee’s is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee’s apparel and fresh, delicious food.
Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee’s has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers.
Visit www.buc-ees.com for more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.