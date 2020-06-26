The National Park Service reports tourism to the Big South Fork and Obed Wild and Scenic River supported more than 300 jobs in 2019 and produced an economic impact of about $29 million in the surrounding communities.
“We are delighted to share the story of this place and the experiences it provides. Visiting one of the 13 units of the National Park System in Tennessee is a great way to introduce visitors to this part of the country and all that it offers,” said Niki Nicholas, superintendent of the two parks. “National Park Service tourism is a significant driver in the national economy, returning $10 for every $1 invested in the National Park Service, and it’s a big factor in our local economy as well. We appreciate the partnership and support of our neighbors and are glad to be able to give back by helping to sustain local communities.”
Big South Fork encompasses more than 125,000 acres of the Cumberland Plateau. It offers a wide range of outdoor recreational opportunities, including hiking, camping, equestrian and paddle sports along the free-flowing Big South Fork of the Cumberland River.
The area includes overlooks of scenic gorges and sandstone bluffs, historical sites preserving the area’s culture and past, and a biologically diverse forest.
More than 750,000 people visited Big South Fork in 2019. The report found visitors spent $23.6 million in the surrounding communities, mostly in lodging, 24.24%, gas, 21.27%, and restaurants, 16.93%.
Tourism to the park supported 286 jobs with a labor income of $8.7 million, with 66 restaurant jobs, 52 jobs in lodging, and 39 people employed in recreation industries.
The Obed River flows free through the 45 mile of the river system. The river challenges skilled whitewater paddlers from all parts of the country. Its home to a variety of fish and the rugged terrain of the national park area offers camping, hiking, rock climbing and bouldering recreational opportunities.
The Obed River reports $4.1 million in spending by the more than 221,000 visitors in 2019. Fuel and restaurants reported the greatest share of the spending, 29.5% and 26.48%, respectively. Lodging and camping accounted for 8.16% and 5.15% of the spending, respectively.
The park supported 47 jobs, most in the restaurant industry, with $1.5 million in labor income.
The peer-reviewed visitor spending analysis was conducted by economists Catherine Cullinane Thomas of the US Geological Survey and Lynne Koontz of the National Park Service. The report shows $21 billion of direct spending by more than 328 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park. This spending supported 341,000 jobs nationally. More than 278,000 jobs exist in communities adjacent to parks. The cumulative benefit to the US economy was $41.7 billion.
Report authors this year produced an interactive tool. Users can explore current year visitor spending, jobs, labor income, value added, and output effects by sector for national, state and local economies. Users can also view year-by-year trend data. The interactive tool and report are available at the NPS Social Science Program www.nps.gov/subjects/socialscience/vse.htm.
To learn more about national parks in Tennessee and how the National Park Service works with Tennessee communities to help preserve local history, conserve the environment, and provide outdoor recreation, go to www.nps.gov/state/tn/index.htm.
