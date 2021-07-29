The locally owned Rocky Top Overstock brand name merchandise store offers discounted pricing on beauty and household merchandise.
“We have brand names in health and beauty, cleaning supplies, home décor, bath and kitchen small appliances — microwaves, coffee pots, can openers, etc., [and] bedding — comforters, pillows, sheets, etc.,” said store manager Hannah Shelton.
Brand-name merchandise has included UGG, Colgate, Black & Decker, Gain, Gillette, Bee & Willow, Oral B, CoverGirl, Mikasa, Lenox, Crux, Coleman, Playmate, Dove, Kate Spade, Simplehuman and Tempur-Pedic.
“Come in and check out our inventory, as we stock new items daily,” said Shelton of the store at 424 Obed Plaza, Crossville.
The local family-owned business opened its doors in July 2020 in
the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through that hardship, Shelton said they continued to support local customers in providing great products at low prices in a price-increasing market.
Future plans include expanding the storefront and introducing new merchandise, including tools and small equipment such as pressure washers, drills and circular saws.
“We take great pride in our store,” Shelton said.
“We want to make a difference in our community.”
Rocky Top Overstock is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.
Call 931-250-5260 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.