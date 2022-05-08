Beltone South Crossville hearing specialist Chris Bonine is the recipient of the Beltone Senior Master Practitioner of the Year award.
This award is given to Beltone hearing specialists who go above and beyond for their patients.
“Chris Bonine as achieved a rare distinction as one of the Best-of-the Best hearing instrument specialists in the United States,” said Perry Ebel, Beltone South CEO.
He added, “This is rare still for our state as only two other specialists achieved this award.
“I am so proud to have Chris on our team and serving the hearing impaired in Crossville and Cumberland County,” Perry continued. “Being able to help those who are hearing impaired is a great honor.”
Beltone is at 1230 West Ave., Suite 101.
Beltone South is celebrating its 82nd anniversary serving the hearing-impaired community in offering some of the newest in technology to communities and cities. Call 931-707-9543 for a free hearing evaluation.
Beltone is one of the largest providers of hearing instruments in Tennessee. Products are fit through a hearing care network serving patients in more than 1,500 locations in North America.
In addition, Beltone products are distributed in 27 countries spanning five continents. Visit beltonesouth.com for more.
