Ben Lomand Connect’s holiday food drive concluded with 2,143 items going to food banks in the service territory.
In Cumberland County, food items were donated to Bread of Life Rescue Mission.
This was the second year for the drive, becoming an annual event.
In November, Ben Lomand offices began collecting in Cumberland, Warren, White, Coffee and Grundy counties, and at Citizens Tri-County Bank in Van Buren County.
Along with the food items, Ben Lomand Connect matched with a monetary donation of 50 cents per item for more than $1,071 given locally.
“I’m very pleased that Ben Lomand Connect can be a small part of helping people and families in need throughout our service territory,” said Greg Smartt, Ben Lomand Connect CEO.
“Our employee engagement far surpassed last year, overreaching the internal goal we had set for ourselves.”
He continued, “It does my heart good to see how caring our employees are with the communities we call home. We also thank the BLC customers who came by our offices to participate in this annual event. Many people dropped off items with the sole purpose of helping their neighbors and not because they needed to do business with us.
“This holiday food drive is an awesome reminder of how lucky we all are to live and serve others throughout our service area.”
Ben Lomand Connect appreciates Citizens Tri-County Bank for allowing collections at its Spencer location.
Ben Lomand Connect was incorporated Oct. 2, 1952, to provide local telephone service to rural Middle Tennessee.
It has close to 1,900 square miles of territory (130 of which will be under construction from state and federal grants over the next two years), close to 24,000 phone lines and more than 26,000 broadband connections to residential and business customers.
Over the last three decades, Ben Lomand Connect has laid more than 4,200 miles of fiber throughout the area.
Ben Lomand Connect also offers many other services, including video (BLTV), security (Ben Lomand Security), hosted IP solutions (phone systems), and managed IT.
