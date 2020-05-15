Crossville’s Beltone Hearing Center celebrated the company’s 80th anniversary with a interior remodeling project.
The renovations were commemorated with members of the Crossville-Cumberladn County Chamber of Commerce druing a grand reopening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the 1230 West Ave., Suite 101, offices.
Beltone takes appointment for testing and consultations, always at no charge.
Walk-ins are accepted for cleanings and hearing aid checkups.
The company also services hearing aids of all makes and models.
Hours are 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays. Call 931-707-9543 or visit beltonesouth.com for more details.
The Crossville facility is one of Beltone South’s 10 locations serving Tennessee. Staff members are committed to providing patients with the highest level of service and quality products in the hearing aid industry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.