Taking part in the ribbon-cutting and grand reopening ceremony for Crossville’s Beltone Hearing Center are Christy Dolinich, Chamber ambassador and Cumberland County Playhouse staffer; Kathy Ebel; Crossville City Manager Greg Wood; Beltone President and CEO Perry Ebel; Callan Lamoreaux; Heather Gunter; hearing dispenser Craig Conner;  Emma Woody; Jennifer Carson; and Chamber ambassador Glenn McDonald.

Crossville’s Beltone Hearing Center celebrated the company’s 80th anniversary with a interior remodeling project.

The renovations were commemorated with members of the Crossville-Cumberladn County Chamber of Commerce druing a grand reopening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the 1230 West Ave., Suite 101, offices.

Beltone takes appointment for testing and consultations, always at no charge. 

Walk-ins are accepted for cleanings and hearing aid checkups.

The company also services hearing aids of all makes and models.

Hours are 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays. Call 931-707-9543 or visit beltonesouth.com for more details.

The Crossville facility is one of Beltone South’s 10 locations serving Tennessee. Staff members are committed to providing patients with the highest level of service and quality products in the hearing aid industry.