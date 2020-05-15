Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce celebrated a grand opening/ribbon cutting ceremony for Atlas Real Estate, Tracey Barnes, owner/broker, in Village Green Mall, Fairfield Glade. On hand for the celebration are, from left, Christy Dolinich, Chamber ambassador and Cumberland County Playhouse staffer; Dave Goodwin; Barnes; Crossville City Council member Art Gernt; Melissa Coudriet; Sally Nash; Chamber President and CEO Ethan Hadley; and Matt Dukes. Atlas is a full-service real estate office, with agents having more than 40 years of combined experience.
Atlas Real Estate open in Fairfield Glade
Cheryl Duncan
Assistant Editor
