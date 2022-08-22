Tampa Bay residents Tim Cashman and his wife Kristina were visiting Crossville for their friend’s 75th birthday with their two English bulldogs when the vacation became an emergency.
On Friday, June 24, the couple and their dogs traveled to their friend’s property, which lies across from the Cumberland Mountain State Park. Tim and Kristina showed up to help their friends set up for Saturday’s party, setting out tables and blowing up balloons. They brought both dogs, named Auggie and Libby, with them.
“Since Auggie is a rescue, he gets a little anxious sometimes,” Cashman said. “He really wanted the balloons that we were getting blown up, so he was getting kind of excited.”
Temperatures reached the high 80s that day, and Auggie began to have trouble breathing because of the heat. Because of the short-nosed shape of an English bulldog’s skull, they can often have breathing difficulties, and they are also prone to overheating.
After being at their friend’s house for half an hour, Tim and Kristina noticed the dog was feeling pretty hot, so they placed him and Libby in the car with the air conditioning turned on. A few minutes later, Kristina went to check on him, and then came back and said, “He’s not breathing right.”
Tim suggested taking Auggie to the state park across the street to let him go swimming in the lake to cool down.
“When we got over there, he was really struggling to breathe, and we had never seen this before,” Tim said.
Tim then remembered that on Thursday, they had passed an animal hospital (Plateau Animal Hospital) when arriving in Crossville. He looked up the animal hospital and called them, and was told to call Best Friends Veterinary Hospital. After calling them, Tim drove to the hospital, Kristina in the back seat with Auggie.
The building still had instructions to pull into a parking space and call the hospital to inform them of their arrival, a COVID-19 safety measure, so Tim was unsure if he was able to enter. As he exited the car, one of the vet technicians was leaving the building, and he asked if he needed call them before taking in his dog, who was in distress and not breathing right.
The vet technician followed Tim to the car and he opened the back door for her to see Auggie, whose tongue had turned blue. She reached into the car, grabbed the dog, and ran into the hospital with him.
“If we took 15 more minutes, he would be dead,” Tim said. “They told us that. They said, ‘If you hadn’t got him here as quickly as you did, he would have never made it.’”
Veterinarians Dr. Kristin Miller and Dr. Nika Cantrell immediately took the dog into the back and began working on him. Cantrell told Tim and Kristina that Auggie had heat stroke — his temperature was 106. She told the couple that they may need to put him on a ventilator, and said there was only a 50-50 chance that Auggie would make it.
“We were so frightened that we were gonna lose him, and we just couldn’t believe that this all happened so fast,” Tim said.
“If he died, my wife was gonna be devastated, as I would be,” Tim said. “But she would not have left him there. I would have had to drive back to Tampa Bay with the dead dog in the back of the car. And that would have been the most horrendous ride — that would’ve been terrible to do.”
In the few hours they were there, the veterinarians put Auggie on a ventilator and gave him an ice bath to cool him down. They told the couple if they wanted to leave, the veterinarians would call them with updates. After Tim and Kristina had driven back to where they were staying, Miller called to let the couple know they stopped the oxygen in Auggie’s ventilator, and he was now breathing on his own, but they still had him vented. She said this was a good sign.
The veterinarians called twice more that night, once at 10 to notify them that the vent was taken out and that Auggie was breathing on his own—they were now trying to keep him calm.
In the morning, Miller called around 7:45, to say that the couple needed to pick up the dog, as he “did not like his roommates” and was “giving them the stink eye.”
“They had charged us when we were there,” Tim said. “They said it could be anywhere from $1,100 to $2,200 per day.”
The Cashmans gave a $1,000 deposit to the hospital, and in the morning they were expecting to pay more money, and were given a total of about $771.
“We gave them our credit card, and they go, ‘No, no. We owe you $229.’ We couldn’t believe it. In Tampa Bay, what they did keeping him overnight? That would’ve cost us $5,000, $6,000,” Tim said.
“Everybody in that staff was just unbelievable, and the care they gave him — you don’t see that here,” Tim said. “Those two doctors were unbelievable, saving him.
“He could have easily died from that, and they saved him, there’s no doubt. And he’s our boy, you know? We couldn’t believe how good they were,” he continued. “It even made us think that we may decide to buy some property and move up there.”
The couple first adopted Auggie a little more than two years ago, from their local shelter.
“When we rescued him, we had never had bulldogs before,” Tim said. “And he was abused. He was young when we got him, not even a year old. He changed our lives, this dog.”
After a short while of having him, they decided to get him another dog to hang out with, spurring them to adopt Libby. As of now, Auggie is 3 years old, and Libby is 4.
“Where we live, he’s like the mayor of the neighborhood,” Tim said. “Everybody loves Auggie. He’s one of those kind of dogs.”
