Trudy Hedgecough, RN, BSN, and Anew You LLC Medical Aesthetics held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 10.
The business is at 3002 Northside Dr. in Crossville.
The business opened in March 2020 as Crossville’s first MedSpa. Martha Carter, MD, serves as medical director.
Anew You LLC offers solutions to decrease the signs of aging or optimize appearance, with a caring staff that creates a custom, personalized plan.
Services include Botox, Dysport, Jevéderm, CO2 CoolPeel laser treatments, Subnovii Plasma Pen, retinol peels, clinical skincare, vitamin B12 injections and treatment for hair removal, spider veins and pigmented lesions.
A licensed aesthetician provides medical-level skin treatments.
To learn more, contact Anew You LLC Medical Aesthitics at 931-456-1314.
