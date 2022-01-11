A Crossville man found at the scene of a residential burglary told deputies he was an FBI agent and then resisted officers who were attempting to take him into custody.
The incident took place around 2 a.m. Jan. 2 in the 3600 block of Hwy. 70 N. according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy Morgan Alvarez’s report.
Adam Shane Ricketts, 31, Fourth St., is charged with aggravated burglary, resisting arrest, vandalism of more than $1,000, criminal trespassing and public intoxication.
Deputies were called to the residence on a report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, they found a man standing on the front porch and two large holes in a front door.
When deputies attempted to determine whether the suspect was armed, the man pulled away from the officers and refused physically to cooperate with a pat-down, according to Alvarez’s report.
Once under control and in custody, deputies determined a sledgehammer was used to break down the door, causing an estimated $3,000 in damage. A camera mounted on the front porch was missing and later was found lying in the front yard.
It was also discovered that tools had been taken from an ATV parked at the rear of the residence. They were recovered from the yard.
Ricketts was placed under a $13,000 bond and a date was set for an appearance in General Sessions Court.
Ricketts is on probation for burglary after entering a guilty plea in an unrelated case in November.
