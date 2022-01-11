Carolyn Sue Swafford Blalock, 53, of Sparta, passed away at her home on Jan. 4, 2022. Ms. Swafford Blalock was born on May 24, 1968, in Anderson, IN, daughter of Granville Calvin Deck and Betty (Johnson) Deck. She worked as a supervisor with Walmart. Carolyn is survived by her wife, Jill Swa…