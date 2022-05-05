Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.