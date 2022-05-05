A man with felony charges pending in Cumberland County Criminal Court had his bond revoked last week following his arrest for felony possession of drugs.
Joseph Randall Rolen has charges pending in court for aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance and was free on $15,000 bond.
On May 10, 2021, Rolen was arrested on a new charge of possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sell and/or delivery while on that bond.
That case is pending in General Sessions Court.
Sheriff’s Deputy Morgan Alvarez testified she responded to a call at a residence where Rolen was present when a substance identified as heroin was seized and Rolen arrested.
Under cross-examination from defense attorney Patrick Hayes, Alvarez said several people were in the residence and she could not testify what the substance seized was because a TBI lab analysis is pending.
Hayes used those two issues as a reason why the bond should not be revoked. Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray disagreed and ordered Rolen’s bond be revoked.
Bray also ordered Rolen back in court on May 10 to move the case forward as fast as possible because of his incarceration.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Deadline docket
• Justin Hill Barnes, aggravated arson, reckless endangerment, possession of a prohibited weapon/explosive device, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, evading arrest and reckless endangerment, continued to June 22.
• Regina Beth Fish, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to May 13.
• Donald Cordell McIntire, solicitation of a minor/rape of a child, continued to May 10.
• Kelly Michelle Young, burglary and possession of burglary tools, continued to May 13.
Report with attorney
• Edith Wauneta Arnold, filing a false tax return and theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, to re-
turn to court June 22 with an attorney.
• Christopher Jacques Baird, aggravated assault, domestic assault and child abuse, neglect or endangerment, to return to court May 13 with an attorney.
• Richard David Elmore, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to June 22.
• Matthew Lewis Grant, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear; ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
• Billie Ray Pugh, two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to May 13 at which time Pugh is to return to court with an attorney.
• Audrey Lynn Williams, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to May 13 at which time Williams is to return to court with an attorney.
Probation violations
• Talin Martan Miller, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Miller and continued to May 6.
• Jeffery Wayne Moody, probation violation hearing continued to May 6.
• Keith Ray Price, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Price and continued to May 6.
• David Lee Queener, probation violations, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Queener and continued to May 6.
• Shawn Thomas Stuart, probation violation warrant dismissed.
• Jackie Lee Davis Jr., Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Davis and probation violation hearing continued to May 6.
• Robert Randall Ward, pled guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of his sentence.
