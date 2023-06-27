Bob Weber, longtime Fairfield Glade Community Club general manager, is no longer employed with the resort.
Ken Flierl, president of the FGCC board of directors, made the announcement late Tuesday afternoon via e-blast to Fairfield Glade Community Club members.
"The Board of Directors is announcing that as of Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Bob Weber is no longer an employee of the Fairfield Glade Community Club," Flierl said. "The Board of Directors thanks Bob for his years of service to the Community Club and wishes him well with his future endeavors."
No reason for Weber's departure was given in the e-blast.
Weber had managed operations at Fairfield Glade for more than a decade. He was to celebrate his 12th year on the job in July.
Flierl said the FGCC board is working with Club Leadership Alliance to find an interim general manager, who will start July 5.
"The Board will engage an executive search firm to assist in identifying a permanent General Manager," Flierl said. "The Interim General Manager will remain in position until our new General Manager is in place."
