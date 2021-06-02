Members of Cumberland County Commission’s building and grounds committee agree that additions need to be made to the Archives and Family Heritage Center.
What they disagree on is the price tag. A low bid of more than $1.8 million came in $200,000 more than initially projected, and the fact that contractors won’t guarantee the bid past 30 days prompted the committee to gather Friday evening before the Memorial Holiday weekend to discuss their next step.
“Construction numbers are crazy, and they’re continuing to go up,” Kim Chamberlain of Upland Design Group said. “I’m not at all surprised by these numbers. Actually, I’m kind of surprised they weren’t any higher.”
The committee voted 5-2 to forward Merritt Construction’s low bid to the commission’s budget committee for consideration.
“I just cannot see that much money in that old building,” said 4th District Commissioner Charles Seiber, who was joined by committee Chairman Jack Davis, 5th District, in casting the dissenting votes. “It’s too bad a time. If we could hold off till next year … I look for stuff to go down next year.”
The bid covers full demolition of the two-story back portion of the facility, abatement of asbestos and lead paint, and construction of a new addition that will open up work space and storage.
Seiber said he believes a new structure could be built for the money the committee wants to spend to raze and rebuild the addition.
The Archives facility is a historic church building on First St. in Crossville. It is a repository for county records, such as wills, deeds, marriage licenses and business licenses. Its collections that include microfilm and microfiche records and historic newspapers from around the Upper Cumberland attracts history and genealogy buffs, and the condition of the building puts valuable records — some 100 years and older — in jeopardy.
“We’ve had a lot of trouble with leaks,” county archivist Joyce Rorabaugh said. “There’s a lot of issues with the building.”
Chamberlain said his firm offered alternatives to contractors to cut costs. Among them were using brick on the facade rather than Crab Orchard stone, asking for a 20-year guarantee on the roof instead of 30 years, and removal of a dumb waiter that’s used as a book lift.
Rorabaugh said the dumb waiter is a necessity because of the sheer volume of records the Archives deals with and are required to move.
“We’re old, and we cannot carry boxes of heavy records up and down the stairs,” Rorabaugh said. “I really don’t want to delete it or delay it.”
Commissioner Nancy Hyder, 2nd District, also spoke in favor of keeping the original bid intact.
“I first thought when you said eliminate that, I wasn’t for that,” she said. “Because Cumberland County typically when we’re going to come back and do something later on, we never do. CCHS [Cumberland County High School] is still waiting on an auditorium and it’s been 55-60 years or whatever, and we still haven’t got an auditorium.”
She added, “If you can’t do it right to begin with, don’t do it.”
Bids were opened May 20, and the amounts cited are good for 30 days only.
“Normally, I can go back to them, and they’ll write us a letter and say we’ll give you two or three weeks,” Chamberlain said. “But, in this market, they made it very clear they’re good for that 30 days, and that’s it.”
Rorabaugh noted that it’s the hope that freed-up space can be used as classrooms for genealogy workshops and classes. She said the space is ideal for heritage and genealogy groups like the Crab-Orchard Daughters of the American Revolution, Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table and Celtic Cousins. It also offers an option for those needing a smaller meeting space, and it allows for extra facilities when rooms at Art Circle Public Library aren’t available.
“There are a lot of groups that are actually hoping to use our rooms,” she added. “They are looking for a regular, stable place to meet. They’re being bounced all around town.”
Committee members voting to forward the bid to the budget committee were commissioners Chad Norris, 1st District; Nancy Hyder, 2nd District; Joe Sherrill, 6th District; Mark Baldwin, 7th District; and Colleen Mall, 9th District.
Committee members not attending the Friday meeting were Darrell Threet, 3rd District; and Jim Blalock, 8th District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.