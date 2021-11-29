Cade Cox, a senior at Cumberland County High School, takes a shift as a bell ringer at Walmart Saturday, raising funds for the Salvation Army.
Proceeds from the event support the Children’s Christmas Program in Cumberland County, which provides food, clothing and toys for children.
You’ll find bell ringers at stores around the county until Christmas.
To volunteer, contact Norma Phipps at the Salvation Army Unit, 931-788-3414.
