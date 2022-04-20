Discussion and action regarding architectural services for Crossville's planned indoor recreation center is on the agenda for a special-called Thursday meeting of the City Council.
The Council will convene at 1:30 p.m. in Conference Room 317 of Crossville City Hall.
Other items on the agenda for consideration and possible action include the purchase of protective gear for Crossville Fire Department, an engineering proposal for a greenway pedestrian bridge on the Little Obed River and an ordinance amending the city budget for the Three Star Grant, a resolution authorizing intent to reimburse expenses, and an April 30 temporary street closure requested by Pure Spin Studio.
A consent agenda includes the third reading of ordinances amending Title 14 zoning and land use control site plan review, and Title 12 building and utility codes.
Up for second reading on the consent agenda are ordinances for maintenance building roof replacement, a budget amendment to replace a high mast pole and traffic light, and removal of Title 11, Chapter 5 of the Crossville Municipal Code.
Ordinances on the consent agenda for first reading are two budget amendments: one for non-budgeted items, the other regarding the purchase of a utility maintenance truck.
