The Crossville City Council is seeking public input on its Capital Improvement Plan, a document that outlines improvements in city facilities and infrastructure over the next five years.
The plan includes $58 million in projects across all city departments.
“It’s basically a wish list,” Mayor James Mayberry said during Tuesday’s work session.
The council will hear public comments on the plan prior to its May monthly meeting Tuesday. The public hearing begins at 5:50 p.m., followed by the city council meeting at 6 p.m.
For the 2022-23 fiscal year, the plan includes $2.75 million for a new fire station off Interstate Dr., $7 million for expansion of the Meadow Park Lake water treatment plant and $2.249 million for sewer service on the Northwest Connector. Total expenditures for the upcoming fiscal year are $23.3 million.
The projects are ranked by priority as determined by the departments. For example, the new fire station has a priority of 1, the highest priority. The Meadow Park Lake water treatment plant expansion has a priority of 2.
The plan can be viewed online at crossvilletn.gov under city council, agendas and minutes. Choose the May 3 work session meeting to view the plan.
During its meeting Tuesday, the council will also discuss a policy that would allow for alcohol on city property.
City Manager Greg Wood said there have been requests to serve wine at the depot and from another local business to sell beer at the Amphitheater during a music festival.
The agenda will also include annual bids for various supplies and materials, including uniforms, grass seed, and paving supplies.
The council will also consider a contract with Upland Design Group for design of the indoor recreation center being considered. The council voted April 21 to hire the local architectural firm. Kim Chamberlin with Upland Design plans to meet with members of the council to review what should be included in the facility. That meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 3 p.m.
