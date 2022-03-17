Fifty-three Cumberland countians died from drug overdoses in 2021. In the first eight weeks of 2022, there have been eight reported OD deaths.
Those are the documented cases known to pubic health officials and confirmed through autopsies and/or evidence found at the death scene. There are no figures available for the number of drug overdoses without death.
It is suspected that number would be ten times 53, or more.
Drug overdoses not only affect first responders but collateral victims include children who are removed from the home because of addiction or death. In the Upper Cumberland, the majority of children taken into state care range from ages 2-5.
Those who study or work in the field of addiction say there is not a facet of society not affected by the drug abuse epidemic.
OD deaths, substance abuse and what the community can do to change the statistics was the topic of a recent panel discussion hosted by the Cumberland Prevention Coalition. The panel discussion was entitled, “Overdose — Cumberland County’s Epidemic.”
Panel members included Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist Suzanne Angel, District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, Crossville Police Dets. Tim Vandever and Koby Wilson and Cumberland County Medical Examiner Ben Gibson.
Overdose incidents fall into several categories: unintentional drug use, improper mixing of narcotics, over medicating, refraining from using narcotics for a period of time and then restarting drug use and the addition of fentanyl — a synthetic opioid — to give other drugs “an extra kick.”
Often, persons with addiction are unaware the opiod they are taking are laced with fentanyl. Too many times those ingestions are fatal.
The community response includes prevention efforts, harm reduction, recovery opportunities and assistance after sobriety is achieved. Taking the stigma away from those seeking recovery is an important issue that affects an individual’s recovery and continued sobriety.
Gibson started the panel discussion by noting he is the last person on the scene of an overdose. No family or friend wants to see him arrive.
That led to a question for law enforcement: “Are persons who call in drug overdoses for help arrested?”
Det. Vandever responded that he is not aware of anyone being arrested for reporting an drug overdose “because it is the right thing to do … if a caller does not tamper with the scene, remove or destroy evidence, and waited (for authorities to arrive). That is the way I look at it.”
This led to a discussion as to what is usually seen by investigators called to a drug overdose.
“We see a lot of kids present. Empty Narcan containers. Lots of syringes. It’s rough, sad, to see,” said Det. Wilson.
Sheriff Casey Cox was present and, while not on the panel, added that law enforcement is aware when a bad batch of narcotics is imported into the county.
“When hot batches come in, the OD incidents cluster … happen in three or four days in one community,” he said
The speed in which the drugs are consumed does not give law enforcement time to warn areas when they have been hit by importation of fentanyl-laced drugs, Cox responded to a question of pubic notification.
Mark Rosser of the Fairfield Glade Police Department added that some overdoses to which that department responds are elderly cases. Victims “can’t remember if they took their medication so they take it again.” A safety net of persons assisting the elderly with their medication is important.
As for the illegal drug overdoses, Rosser said it boils down to simple economics: supply and demand.
“If you take away customers, you take away the drug problem.” Rosser said. This is a priority of the Cumberland Prevention Coalition.
Dunaway talked about the law and his experience as prosecutor in the 13th Judicial Circuit and as a member of the Veterans and Recovery Court programs through the justice system.
A person who delivers a drug that results in a drug overdose death can be charged with second-degree murder under state law.
“There are four charged in the seven-county district (one in Cumberland County), but is difficult to prove,” Dunaway noted.
Not only do investigators have to prove the person supplied the drug resulting in death, they also have to prove it was that drug that resulted in death.
CPC member Amanda Lewis noted that one issue facing Cumberland County is that there are not a lot of opportunities for inpatient treatment. “Inpatient requires a higher level of care … and there can be insurance issues,” she said.
CPC members reminded the large gathering in attendance that an asset for Cumberland County is “a large recovery community, at least 1,000 people.
“What it boils down to is the individual willing to participate, willing to go through recovery … there are several faith-based programs in the county.”
Dunaway agreed that the shortage of long-term treatment beds coupled with the stigma that is associated with addiction recovery is a hinderance to those asking for help.
Dunaway said he believes persons can change but it has to be an individual heart decision.
“If one does not exercise discipline, it will be imposed on you,” Dunaway said.
The first step, Dunaway believes, is the community “has to be told the truth … it requires a community effort.”
And those who prey on the addiction of others have to be shown there are consequences, he said.
The entire panel discussion can be viewed by going to the Cumberland Prevention Coalition Facebook site and clicking on the video identified as Overdose — Cumberland County’s Epidemic.
