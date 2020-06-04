A Roane County man faces a host of charges including trafficking in methamphetamine after he attempted to flee a traffic stop and the resulting search of his vehicle yielded evidence of drug sells and nearly $43,000 in cash.
Jason G. Pollard, 38, 410 Wood Lane, Rockwood, is charged with manufacture, delivery and/or sell of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while committing a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a weapon, theft of property, theft of merchandise, possession of a legend drug, resisting arrest and driving on a revoked license.
The incident occurred in the area of Westel Rd. shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, when Deputies Thomas Henderson and Allen Webb spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed while on patrol. By they time they were able to turn around, the driver turned onto the west entrance ramp of I-40.
The driver fled in excess of 70 mph in a 25 mph zone and had traveled a short distance from the exit before stopping. He locked the doors of the vehicle and had the windows rolled up when officers approached, Henderson wrote in his report.
The man said he fled because his driver’s license was revoked and he was scared. This was confirmed through a computer check along with the Pollard having two outstanding warrants against him from Roane County and one from Cumberland County.
Pollard refused to exit the vehicle until other deputies arrived on the scene. At some point, Cpl. Dustin Hensley was able to reach inside a window, unlock the door, and Pollard was taken into custody. A wrecker was called to tow the vehicle because of the revoked license charge and the outstanding warrants.
During an inventory of personal property in the vehicle, deputies recovered a .9 mm hand gun, a gallon plastic bag containing methamphetamine weighing just over 10 ounces, multiple small plastic gabs and digital scales.
Deputies also recovered a safe from the trunk area that contained $42,984 in cash, a ledger, check, six credit/debit cards, two cellphones and 68 pills for which the suspect did not have a prescription.
Items were seized and placed into evidence and Pollard was taken to the Cumberland County Justice Center where he was booked and jailed on the old and new charges.
Pollard was placed under $200,050 total bond on all the charges. He will make an appearance at a future date in Cumberland County General Sessions Court.
