Four Cumberland countians have been arrested over the past ten days in connection with three burglary incidents in the county, according to arrest and offense reports.
On Dec. 30, Nathan Brian Watson, 38, 1260 Sharon Circle, is charged with aggravated burglary and violation of bond conditions in connection with an incident at a Walker Dr. residence.
Mary Jane (Rena) Massengale, 46, 1260 Sharon Circle, is charged with aggravated burglary.
Deputy Dakota Rucker wrote in his report he was dispatched to a residence and was told by the occupant someone had been breaking into the home while the owner was away. It was reported that several personal property items had been taken.
The residence said they returned home to find cabinets open and furniture moved around. During the interview, two suspects were identified after the pair were seen outside the hone on Dec. 5.
The suspects were interviewed and told investigators they were living in a tent at the corner of Walker Dr. and Sharon Circle and went to the empty house to get out of the cold.
A neighbor reported to investigators that he had confronted the pair on several occasions, telling them to leave the property. Warrants were filed and the two were taken into custody on Dec. 30. Both were placed under $2,500 bond.
Brittany Ann Baker, 22, 158 Wistarbrook Dr., was arrested on charges of aggravated burglary, vandalism and violation of an order of protection
Deputy Jacob Moore wrote in his report he and Deputy Jamie Wyatt responded to a burglary in progress call and found a woman inside the residence who was identified as the granddaughter of the homeowner.
Deputies learned there was an active order of protection that banned the suspect from the property. The suspect claimed to have had help entering the residence but that person she named said she had asked him to work on her grandmother’s vehicle.
A front screen to a window had been removed and it is believed access to the house was gained through that window. The suspect was also found to be in possession of a key for a locked closet door. Charges were then filed and was placed under $9,000 bond.
Justin Jacob Steeves, 25, 41 Acorn Dr., is charged with aggravated burglary in connection with an incident on Fence Lane Jan. 7.
Deputies Chance Dixon and Brent Griffin responded to a call of a man kicking a door at a residence and upon arrival at the Fence Lane address, found a the front door kicked in and a window broken.
Inside the residence they found Steeves “bleeding profusely from his hand,” and an ambulance was called to treat the suspect, according to Griffin’s report.
While being questioned, Steeves was asked whose residence he was in and replied, “Jesus let him into the house and the spirits told him to be there.”
The owner of the residence was notified and told deputies no one had permission to be in the residence.
Warrant was signed and Steeves was jailed and placed under $4,000 bond.
All four suspects are to make appearances in General Sessions Court.
