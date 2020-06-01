The Cumberland County Fair Association announced Friday it has canceled the 2020 fair due to ongoing concerns about the health threat of the COVID-19 virus.
“We do not know what things will be like at fair time; however, we have to make decisions based on what we know now,” said Garry Hood, president of the association.
Hood has volunteered with the fair the fair for more than 35 years — as have all the board members.
But right now, there are more questions than answers for how to proceed with the fair, its many exhibits, shows and activities.
“This is not something we have taken lightly or that we wanted to do,” Hood said. “But there are so many unknowns. There are so many things you have to do.”
The fair had been scheduled Aug. 24-29 at the Cumberland County Community Complex.
The annual event brings thousands of people to the community from Cumberland and surrounding counties. The exhibits offer an opportunity to show off talents in baking, sewing, arts and crafts, flower arrangements and crop cultivation. Pageants crown the Fairest of the Fair in several age categories. Local organizations serve up decadent dishes and raise funds for their community groups.
However, the fair association depends on a large network of community volunteers to run the fair each year, and many of those volunteers are older or vulnerable to the virus.
“For the safety of our people, our senior volunteers, it’s too big a risk,” Hood said.
New health and safety guidelines in the wake of the health crisis also presented challenges. For example, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture says spectators to livestock shows should be limited and participants leave the venue as soon as possible.
State guidance on large attractions calls for limiting capacity to 50% or less of the venue capacity and maintaining six-feet social distance between groups.
In addition to the volunteers, the fair also depends on vendors, competitors, entertainers and sponsors in order to be successful.
“Many of those people have been directly impacted by COVID-19, either financially, emotionally or otherwise,” the release states. “We, as the Cumberland County Fair Association understand exactly what they are going through because we are going through the same thing.”
Cumberland County is not the only community to cancel its annual fair. Williamson County announced in mid-May it would not hold any in-person fair activities. They are considering virtual events.
That could happen here, as well, as the fair board continues to meet and discuss how to move forward. The Chronicle will share that information as it becomes available.
Hood said the amusement vendor may still come to town with a carnival. But the fair activities that go with that would not be held.
“There will be no fair activities at this point of any kind,” Hood said.
On Sunday, Cumberland County reported 36 active cases, up one from the day before. Since the pandemic began in March, 113 people have tested positive for the virus in the county, with one death attributed to the illness. About 4,105 have been tested for the virus, with testing available daily at the Cumberland County Health Department, 1503 S. Main St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Statewide, Tennessee added 440 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of people testing positive for COVID-19 to 23,006, with 15,300 people now recovered. There have been 364 deaths from the virus, and 1,750 people hospitalized. More than 435,000 people have been tested.
The Cumberland County Fair Association is looking toward 2021, when they hope conditions are more conducive for bringing the community together.
Hood added, “This is the right thing to do. We ask for the community’s understanding and support of our decision. We will be back in 2021 with a bigger and better Cumberland County Fair.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.