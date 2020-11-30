Eighteen teams have negotiated the 11-week regular season, four weeks of playoffs, and the coronavirus, to ultimately represent their schools and communities in the 2020 BlueCross Bowl high school football championships this week in Cookeville, Tenn.
Ttickets, $12 each, are still available for purchase through GoFan at https://gofan.co/tssaa. There will be policies in place for spectators to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Live streaming video is also available at NFHSnetwork.com to those outside the coverage areas.
Championship Schedule
Thursday, 11 a.m. DII-AA: Lipscomb Academy vs. Christ Presbyterian Academy
Thursday, 3 p.m. Division II-A: University School of Jackson vs. Davidson Academy
Thursday 7 p.m Division II-AAA: McCallie vs. Memphis University School
Friday, 11 a.m. Class 3A: Alcoa vs. Milan
Friday, 3 p.m. Class 1A: South Pittsburg vs. Fayetteville
Friday, 7 p.m. Class 5A: Oak Ridge vs. Summit
Saturday, 11 a.m. Class 4A: Elizabethton vs. Haywood
Saturday, 3 p.m. Class 2A: Meigs Co. vs. Peabody
Saturday, 7 PM Class 6A: Oakland vs. Brentwood
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.