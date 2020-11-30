DSC_0121.JPG

Eighteen teams have negotiated the 11-week regular season, four weeks of playoffs, and the coronavirus, to ultimately represent their schools and communities in the 2020 BlueCross Bowl high school football championships this week in Cookeville, Tenn.

Ttickets, $12 each, are still available for purchase through GoFan at https://gofan.co/tssaa. There will be policies in place for spectators to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Live streaming video is also available at NFHSnetwork.com to those outside the coverage areas.

Championship Schedule

Thursday, 11 a.m. DII-AA: Lipscomb Academy vs. Christ Presbyterian Academy

Thursday, 3 p.m. Division II-A: University School of Jackson vs. Davidson Academy

Thursday 7 p.m Division II-AAA: McCallie vs. Memphis University School

Friday, 11 a.m. Class 3A: Alcoa vs. Milan

Friday, 3 p.m. Class 1A: South Pittsburg vs. Fayetteville

Friday, 7 p.m. Class 5A: Oak Ridge vs. Summit

Saturday, 11 a.m. Class 4A: Elizabethton vs. Haywood 

Saturday, 3 p.m. Class 2A: Meigs Co. vs. Peabody 

Saturday, 7 PM Class 6A: Oakland vs. Brentwood

