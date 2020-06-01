It was a beautiful day to turn 100. Mildred Cox celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday, May 26, with a surprise birthday parade organized by her granddaughter, Bridgette Hepburn-Smith.
When asked how she feels to be 100, Millie answered, “Wonderful! I can’t say I feel any different now than I did 50 years ago- a little slower.”
The family had planned a huge party to celebrate their favorite 100-year-old, expecting family members from all over the country who had already made their reservations and vacation plans to come and celebrate with Millie. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing, though, the party was canceled to everyone’s disappointment.
Millie said, “That’s why we’re going to have a wing-ding next year. It’s going to be a wing-ding! Everybody’s going to get together.”
Her son, Woodrow Reed Cox Jr., said, “You better go for 101 now. We’ll have a bigger and better one next year.”
Little did she know that Bridgette had organized Millie’s milestone birthday celebration into a surprise parade.
“I’m a Connecticut Yankee,” she said, jokingly. Millie is from Norwich, CT. She met her husband, Crossville native and World War II veteran Woodrow Reed Cox, when he was stationed in Rhode Island. During the summer, she would visit with friends in Rhode Island and there she met Woodrow when he was patrolling the beach for U-boats.
“I knew right away he was the one for me,” she said. They continued to see each other until he was shipped out to Germany that winter. He was overseas from 1943-’45, but they continued to correspond.
“I wrote every night,” Millie said. Woodrow served in the 3rd Armored in Germany. She remembered she didn’t receive a letter from him for five weeks. He had been shot and was seriously wounded.
Eventually, Woodrow came home and he and Millie were married. They had their son and would return to Crossville for visits and vacations until they moved permanently into the home they built in Pomona in 1964.
Reed escorted his mother, with her birthday sash and crown, to the canopy in the front yard in anticipation of the parade she didn’t know about.
“It must be my day,” Millie said.
Millie’s loved ones grabbed their noise makers and filled nearly 30 cars decked with balloons and handmade posters to show their love. Led by Crossville Police, the parade made two passes along Sparta Dr. to tell Millie happy birthday as she sat and waved to them from her throne in the yard.
Reading the posters on the cars as her friends and family paraded by, Millie waved, blew kisses and exclaimed, “Oh, my heavens! Oh, my goodness! Oh, yeah, 1920! Oh, my goodness!”
Apparently, Millie writes in her journal every day, a discipline she has practiced for years and years. If you want to know what happened or what the temperature was on a certain day, just ask Millie. She has written volumes upon volumes, recording daily information and happenings.
No doubt, this day was one for her books.
