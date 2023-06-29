This year, we were scheduled to elect two directors-at-large to the board of directors.
The deadline to apply to be considered as an at-large candidate was Friday, June 2.
At the conclusion of the application period, which ended at noon, only two candidates had applied for the two available positions, resulting in an uncontested election.
In accordance with Section 4.07(b) of the current bylaws of the Fairfield Glade Community Club, each of these candidates are deemed elected.
Accordingly, at the Sept. 15 annual membership meeting, Scott Hartema and incumbent member Greg Jones will be declared duly elected and seated on the board of directors, each for a three-year term of office.
Newly elected members of the board of directors begin their term of office at the annual membership meeting and participate in the election of the board of directors officers immediately following the annual membership meeting.
Officers of the board of directors serve for a one-year term.
To provide our members with additional information, Mr. Jones’ and Mr. Hartema’s applications and photos are posted on the home page of the Community Club’s member website.
Bobby Jones Links update
Bobby Jones Links continues to manage the operation of the Stonehenge Grille and the snack bars at our four golf clubs.
Bobby Jones Links is also consulting on the new Druid Hills Golf Club Food and Beverage venue.
A fish fry event was held at St. George Pavilion on Sunday, June 11, with 209 members and guests attending.
There were some minor process and technical difficulties that delayed the start by 20 minutes, but the overall feedback was very positive.
The issues that caused the delay and other logistics will be addressed for future events.
The plan is to hold one or two such events per month with the next fish fry scheduled for July 9. Keep an eye out for future announcements.
A new menu will be introduced at the Stonehenge Grille on July 10.
Plan to come out and enjoy our new menu items.
Lifeguard strategy
The Community Club continues to work diligently to recruit, select and train lifeguards as we move toward the implementation of our lifeguard program.
While we have hired some lifeguard candidates, given the number and their desired schedules, we are not confident we can successfully maintain a program now.
Further updates will be provided as we continue our effort toward the implementation of our lifeguard program.
As a reminder and a reassurance, all pools will operate as they have in the past for members and guests with no interruptions. The Tennessee Health Department does not require lifeguards at the marinas.
Strategic planning update
We continue to work with Private Club Associates on their comprehensive strategic planning engagement, to deliver a strategic plan document designed to grow, change and evolve with time.
The strategic planning process will include a review of the Community Club’s mission statement, vision statement, core values, and identify the social fabric of Fairfield Glade.
Included in the process will be an analysis of emerging trends among similar communities and an examination of our facility use data, along with forecasting of future needs.
A regular membership communications plan is also a component of this planning process.
Four presurvey discussion groups consisting of members with an interest in participating were conducted May 24.
PCA is in the process of reviewing the data points they have collected and is building the questions for the member survey. The member survey availability date will be communicated once it has been established.
The purpose of this survey is to gain information that will assist in the development of the strategic plan to guide Fairfield Glade forward over the next five to 10 years.
Our new strategic planning committee is engaged with PCA in developing a transformational strategic plan document.
Once our strategic plan document is completed, presented to our membership, and approved by the board, the committee will be charged to develop and update a work plan to be reviewed annually by the board to recommend annual revisions to the plan document.
Members who would like to share comments regarding the strategic planning initiative can reach out to the team by sending email messages to the team at strategicplanning@fairfieldglade.cc.
Information concerning the strategic planning team is also available on the Community Club website.
Druid Hills project
The Druid Hills Project Team continues to work on the planning process to determine what the next Druid Hills Clubhouse facility should provide for our growing community.
The steering committee conducted a town hall meeting on Friday, June 9.
At the meeting, the community was updated as to the status of the Druid Hills project. There were presentations on the overall project progress, the golf performance center design, the golf performance center business case, the layout of the driving range/putting course, the results of the member survey for food & beverage, and the next major steps for the project.
The presentation and the survey results are posted on the member website.
This morning, the board of directors will be considering a recommendation to approve the purchase request for starting the construction of the driving range and putting course.
As was stated at the town hall meeting, even though the purchase request is approved, no construction will start until the land transfer is completed between the developer and the Community Club.
We are awaiting the property transfer documents to complete the property transfer.
Members who would like to share additional comments regarding the Druid Hills project can reach out to the Druid Hills Steering Committee and subcommittees by via email at druidhillsprojects@fairfieldglade.cc.
Information concerning the Druid Hills Project is also available on the Community Club website.
Emergency services complex update
Representatives from the Community Club board of directors, Fairfield Glade Fire Department and their board of directors, and the major capital projects committee are meeting regularly to identify the preliminary requirements for both tenants of the emergency services building.
At the June 22, board of directors meeting, the board approved the following:
• A revised household trash/sanitation removal policy
• A purchase requisition in the amount of $58,453 for a sewer lines camera
• A purchase requisition for the Druid Hills driving range and putting course construction in the amount of $775,000
That is our June update from Across The Board.
