Area fire departments responded to Crossville Hardwoods off Interstate Dr. when an 85-foot silo over half full of dry sawdust caught fire. Firefighters from Cumberland and Putnam counties, Fairfield Glade, Cookeville and Smithville responded to the city to assist local firefighters. Cause, according to CFD Chief Chris South, was the silo becoming over heated, sparking the fire. Officials believed the fire was under control when heat from the internal blaze caused glass doors at the top of the silo to explode. Company workers and firefighters were forced to unload the sawdust so the fire could be reached. CFD responded to the scene around 6 a.m. and remained on the scene into the dark hours Wednesday. No injuries were reported.