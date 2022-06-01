While the gully-washing downpour discouraged some folks, those who braved the rain had a wonderful time at the May Hebbertsburg Community Center Dinner/Dance.
The food was delicious, the band was hot, and the Sweet T’s were magnificent.
Organizers hope to include more members of the public on Saturday, June 11.
The doors will open at 3:30 p.m., the kitchen crew will start serving dinner at 4:15 and the music starts at 5.
The at-the-door donation is $6 for adults, free for ages 16 and younger.
The meals, spaghetti and meat sauce with bread or barbecue sandwich with chips, both with either coffee, tea, water or a soft drink, are $9.
Dessert and additional drinks are available for $1 each.
The Memory Road Band is professional-grade entertainment, presenting a variety of music from the Big Band Era right up to today’s Top Ten.
The Sweet T Cloggers showcase precision dancing routines during the band’s breaks.
Join in the Fun and Famous Cakewalk during the first break to try to win a cake baked by volunteers.
All workers are volunteers. All money collected will be going to compensate the band and to meet the Community Center’s ongoing expenses.
For those who like local history, the six-book series on Hebbertsburg history is available for $48.
Either call Carolyn ahead of time at 931-707-7837 and pick the books up on June 11, or order the set at the dance. A sample copy will be there to explore.
To get there, enter Hebbertsburg Community Center, 8697 Hebbertsburg Rd., Crab Orchard, TN into a GPS.
Have more questions? Call Carolyn at 931-707-7837.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.