Editor’s note: The Chronicle does not identify victims of sexual assaults unless requested by the victim. Details from the trial may be offensive to some readers and are of an adult nature. Personal discretion is advised.
A Cumberland County jury found Brian Keith Medley guilty of sexual battery and domestic assault on a 70-year-old woman in early December 2018.
The jury of seven men and five women deliberated about two hours Thursday afternoon before returning a guilty verdict on both charges.
The victim testified during the trial that the 53-year-old Medley, described as homeless, beat and kicked her during a drunken assault that left her with broken bones and missing teeth.
She also accused Medley of attempting to pull down her pants before he removed his own pants and attempted to force her into touching him and oral sex.
Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie immediately revoked bond after the verdict. A sentencing hearing has been set for March 4.
State law sets punishment for sexual battery and domestic assault at two to four years in prison.
