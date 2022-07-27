A Madisonville man who became irate when turned down for a trade on a vehicle is accused of brandishing a semi-automatic weapon at a local car dealership.
Crossville Police recovered a Magpul AR-15 weapon and a magazine clip containing 29 founds of live ammunition, according to CPD’s Ptl. Amy Sherrill’s report.
Christopher M. Kennedy, 49, Ridgecrest Dr., Madisonville, is charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct, according to the arrest report.
The incident took place at East Tennessee Dodge off N. Main St. shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday.
Crossville Police were dispatched to the car dealer on a report of an unruly customer and while en route were informed a man had retrieved a rifle from a pickup truck and was in the parking lot in front of the dealer.
When police arrived, they found Kennedy sitting on a bench in front of the dealership with a small dog and took him into custody. The report describes Kennedy as being uncooperative with officers.
Police recovered the weapon in the cargo section of a pickup truck.
A manager for the dealership reported to police that Kennedy had taken a pickup truck for a test drive three days earlier and had failed to return the vehicle the same day.
When he showed up at the dealership late Saturday, he attempted to negotiate a trade using a vehicle that was still financed. The dealership declined to make the trade based on the amount owed, the report states.
At that point, the manager stated Kennedy became irate and threatened staff. Part of that confrontation was recorded on a 911 call that police are placing into evidence, according to Sherrill’s report.
Kennedy was placed in jail under $23,000 bond and is to appear in General Sessions Court.
