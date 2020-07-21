The Korean War Veterans Association Plateau Chapter 297 received a generous donation from LG Electronics U.S.A. Inc. of $5,000 at their July 8 meeting at the Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center.
The KWVA Chapter 297 had reconvened for their July meeting after a long postponement of meetings since March due to COVID-19.
Presenter Antony (Jinwoo) Jung, LG Electronics U.S.A., Inc. President Tennessee Factory, made the statement, “There might not be an LG Electronics if it were not for the American troops in South Korea during the Korean War.”
Based in Seoul, South Korea, LG Electronics’ American division has a Tennessee factory established in Clarksville.
Jung and five LG representatives greeted the KWVA members, while Jung spoke of the continued relationship between the United States and South Korea. Jung, on behalf of LG Electronics, was outstandingly gracious enough to present Cmdr. Gene Stone with a check for $5,000 to the Chapter to continue its charitable community efforts. Jung was given a standing ovation for these efforts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.