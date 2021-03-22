The Cumberland County Lady Jets traveled west this weekend and faced off against four non-district opponents at Gordonsville’s Crump Paris Park.
CCHS was defeated by DeKalb County, twice by Gordonsville and Whitwell over Friday and Saturday.
Sierra Reed racked up five hits and an RBI over the two days of five-inning games.
The Lady Jets will take a few days off this week before returning to action on Thursday at Cooke-ville.
